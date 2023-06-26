Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
