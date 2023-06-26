Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

