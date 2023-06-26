Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.95 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

