Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.95 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
