Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) PT Raised to $2.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

