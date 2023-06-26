Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.95.

FI stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

