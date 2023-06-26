HC Wainwright Raises Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $2.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

