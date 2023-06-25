Sharper & Granite LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 204,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

