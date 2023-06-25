Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 204,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,413,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

