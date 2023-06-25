Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.04.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

