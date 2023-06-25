Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.63 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.