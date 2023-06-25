Crane Advisory LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Medtronic makes up 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

