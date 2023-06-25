Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

