Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

