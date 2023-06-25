CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

