Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,286,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

