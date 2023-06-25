Dakota Wealth Management Buys 5,397 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHD opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

