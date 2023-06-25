Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.