Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 11,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

