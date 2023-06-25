Oak Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.