Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 51,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.72 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

