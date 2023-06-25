Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.