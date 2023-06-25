Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,027 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.