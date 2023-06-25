Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

