Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.