Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

