Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 427 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

