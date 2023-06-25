Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

