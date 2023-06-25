Transform Wealth LLC Has $12.64 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

