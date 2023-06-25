Sara Bay Financial Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $720.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

