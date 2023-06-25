Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 735,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 118,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.