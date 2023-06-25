Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 87,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after buying an additional 410,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

