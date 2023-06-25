Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

