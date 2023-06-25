Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 770 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

