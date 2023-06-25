Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $194.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

