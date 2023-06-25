Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,550 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.55 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

