Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $507,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

