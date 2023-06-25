Raymond James & Associates Sells 49,338 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $140,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

