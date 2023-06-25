Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.75.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

