Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $205.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

