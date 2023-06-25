Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

