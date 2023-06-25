Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $120.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.80 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

