Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMY has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
