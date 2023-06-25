Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,300 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

