Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

