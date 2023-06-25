Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

