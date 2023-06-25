Ade LLC Takes $211,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ade LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.42.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.