Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 777.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

