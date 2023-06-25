Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NEE opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

