Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 13.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.64 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

