Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.84.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

