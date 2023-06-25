Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton stock opened at $194.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

